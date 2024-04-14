Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Amid Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery, her mother Carole ‘has been a rock’ to Prince William’s family

Amid Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery, her mother Carole ‘has been a rock’ to Prince William’s family

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Carole Middleton plays a crucial role in supporting Prince William and Kate Middleton, especially during Kate's cancer treatment.

Carole Middleton 'has been a rock' for William and Kate

Carole Middleton has emerged as ‘the driving force’ in the two decades of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s journey as a couple. Now that Kate Middleton is undergoing her cancer treatment, her mother’s role has become even more prominent.

Carole Middleton, aged 69, resides with her husband Michael in a spacious manor in Bucklebury, a small village located about 32 miles from the Windsor home of Prince William and Kate. This proximity has allowed her to remain closely attached to the lives of the Prince and the Princess of Wales.

Also Read: As Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment, Prince William finds his ‘second mother’: No, it’s not Queen Camilla

Kate’s recent health challenges have seen Carole step up significantly. She has taken an active role in managing the day-to-day activities of their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Carole's involvement ranges from driving the children to school and their various activities, to providing emotional support and stability during a tumultuous time, reported The Independent.

Also Read: Amid Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, know how to send her a get well soon card; lucky ones might get a reply!

“Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty. She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure," a source close to the family told The Independent.

The source also revealed that Carole provided “three R’s" to William and Kate. “She’s come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news," the source revealed.

Also Read: Prince William seen with mother-in-law Carole Middleton at a ‘low-key’ outing

“Her actions are in huge contrast to those mouthing support from afar," added the source.

‘She is a strong woman’

William's appreciation for Carole's involvement proves her impact. Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, believes that not only Kate but William also considers her parents as family.

‘He loves Carole being around to help as she has been with the children from the beginning and it is easy and reassuring having her invaluable help. Both with the children and keeping Catherine’s spirits up. She is a strong woman!’ The Daily Mail quoted Seward as saying.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
