Amid PM Modi press row, Gul Panag criticises Dhruv Rathee: ‘Joke on foreign soil doesn’t feel right’

Actor Gul Panag has fiercely criticised YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for a social media post denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to Rathee’s post, which stated that “Modi deserved to be humiliated everywhere he goes,” the actress asserted that the freedom not to like a political party or Prime Minister is a democratic right, but “reducing the office of India’s Prime Minister to a joke on foreign soil doesn’t feel like the right thing or dissent to me.”

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"Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes. He has not given a single press conference in 12 years since he became the Prime Minister. He fails to fulfill the basic transparency and accountability requirements of being a leader.

I would like to encourage foreign journalists from other European countries to ask him questions wherever they see him, just like @HelleLyngSvends did. Embarrass him so much that he is forced to show some accountability in front of people. You will be doing great service for India’s progress," Rathee had written on X.

Also Read | Norway journalist Helle Lyng pushes back against criticism after Modi exchange

The YouTuber’s remarks came in the wake of PM Modi’s Norway visit, during which he walked away after a joint press appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Journalist Helle Lyng called out to him, asking, “Why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” but received no response.

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The incident quickly sparked political reactions in India, with the Opposition, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, criticising Modi over the episode and saying: “When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear.”

Gul Panag responds Quoting Rathee’s post on X, Gul Panag wrote, “Not cool. You can dislike a Prime Minister, disagree with a government, protest, debate and vote differently. That’s democracy. But reducing the office of India’s Prime Minister, the man, the office, and what he represents abroad, to a joke on foreign soil doesn’t feel like the right thing or dissent to me. It diminishes him, the institution, and ultimately, us.”

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Social media users react Gul Panag’s post has received more than 113,000 views, with many users backing her stance while others joined the wider debate surrounding political criticism and representing the country abroad.

Responding to Panag’s post, one user wrote, “You said what we should have heard from everyone long ago.” Another user supported her remarks, saying, “Yes, I agree with you.”

A third user praised the actor for her response and commented, “Thank you for upholding the dignity of our country.” However, some users appeared divided over the issue. One user reflected the mixed reactions surrounding the debate, writing, “I am just confused about whose side to take.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Amid PM Modi press row, Gul Panag criticises Dhruv Rathee: ‘Joke on foreign soil doesn’t feel right’