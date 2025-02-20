YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has been under fire since he made a controversial joke about watching parents have sex. The comment was made on Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. There has been public outrage against the “obscenity” of social media influencers. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s old tweet about Arvind Kejriwal has resurfaced.

“Meet the new Delhi CM. But Ranveer and Samay are spoiling the society,” says a sarcastic comment on Reddit while sharing the screenshot of an old tweet by Gupta, Delhi’s new chief minister.

“Kejriwal apna janamdin kabhi nahi manata. Unhone apni maa se ghatna ka video manga tha jise wo nahi de saki thi (Kejriwal never celebrates his birthday. He once asked his mother for a video of the incident, which she couldn’t provide),” says the tweet dated October 5, 2016.

A preview of the tweet is still shown in Google Search results. However, when we visited the page, the post was apparently deleted.

Reddit users reacted to the post. One of them commented, “People are asking, why politicians are not speaking about rapes and murders...Why would they talk about those When they are the ones who are committing

Google still shows a preview of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's old tweet

them?”

“Elect a clown expect a circus,” wrote another.

Vinay Mishra, Aam Aadmi Party’s ex-MLA from Dwarka, also shared a screenshot of the old tweet. He wrote, “Meet the new Chief Minister of Delhi, this is the culture and ability given by her party, now protecting the nature of Delhi, this is the language of the Chief Minister of the capital of the world's largest democracy.”

Supreme Court on Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark Ranver, also known as BeerBiceps, asked a contestant from India’s Got Latent, “"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The Supreme Court condemned the remark.