Amid toxic boss horror stories, Bangalore manager celebrates employee’s Instagram milestone | Watch video

In recent times, there have been many reports of workplace troubles, with toxic bosses harassing employees. Social media now beams in joy with a story that turns the tables. Here comes a manager who motivates the team for achievements outside the corporate walls. It happened in Bengaluru.

Aiswarya Unni, known on Instagram as ‘dentist_in_corporate_’, shared a video of her boss celebrating her personal achievement. He surprised her with a cake when she entered the office.

The video shows Aiswarya entering the conference room. Confused, she smiles as she sees one of her colleagues filming her while everyone else in the team was apparently waiting for her.

“Aishu, you did it. Congrats,” her boss says. When she seems confused, why? Her boss asks her to check out the wall. She bursts into laughter as she sees ‘Happy 2K Followers’ written on a piece of paper on the wall.

It was a celebration of her Instagram account getting 2,000 followers. Then, everyone shared a cake brought in to celebrate the feat.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

“One of the things I have been truly lucky to have in my corporate journey is a great boss, someone who consistently motivates you to try new things, gives you the support you need, and provides the push to grow,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

“That support has been something I’m deeply grateful for throughout my corporate journey. Because of it, I was able to learn more, grow more, and gain new opportunities and skills. I’m forever grateful,” she added.

Social media users reacted to the video and the surprise.

“Proof that the right boss can turn pressure into progress,” commented one of them.

One of her followers posted, “And I'm happy to be part of this family. Ur vdos keep me motivated and distracted from the thoughts abt quitting my domain.”

One of them quipped, “My company says.. it's AI.”

Switch from clinical dentistry to corporate job Aiswarya Unni, who moved from Kerala to Bengaluru for her corporate job, is relatively new to Instagram. After her boss at Lenity Health celebrated her ‘2K’ in December, she has already gained ‘3K’.

Her company, on the other hand, has just managed to reach the 100 mark on Instagram. The company profile on Instagram started in September 2025.

So far, it has posted happy videos of a small team having fun at work during occasions like Diwali, Halloween and Christmas.

In one of her videos, Aiswarya says, “In your 20s, someone will say ‘you will regret quitting dentistry and switching to non-clinical’. It's important you ignore them.”

“Ever since I switched to a non-clinical path, people keep asking — do you regret leaving something where you have invested 5–6 years? Honestly, how could I regret something that made me stronger, gave me financial freedom, and accelerated the growth I once thought would take years?” she wondered.

“Every step away was a step toward becoming who I was meant to be. Forever grateful for choosing this path,” she added.