Amir Khan’s son Junaid on receiving love for ’Maharaj’ debut: ‘Have miles to go, lots to improve’

Maharaj marks the debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan expressed his joy over the positive feedback received for his debut film 'Maharaj', describing it as a long and wild journey that ended well.

"I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess," Junaid said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Maharaj was made with a lot of love, respect, and passion, and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large," he added.

Earlier on June 21, the Gujarat High Court had allowed the release of "Maharaj" on Netflix. The court lifted the interim stay on the release of “Maharaj”, observing that the movie is not derogatory and does not target the Pushtimarg sect as alleged.

After the High Court's descision, YRF also took to its official Instagram handle and posted a statement expressing gratitude.

“We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji.”

It added, “Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav, stood for righteousness, protected women and safeguarded his community and faith. Maharaj is a tribute to his indomitable fighting spirit and his courage to be on the right side of the history.”

Further adding, YRF's statement added, “Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture & heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen.”

About Maharaj

The film is based on an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. The 1862 libel case arose from an article written by Mulji in a Gujarati weekly, alleging that a Vaishnavaite leader had liaisons with his female devotees. Mulji was a journalist and social reformer, was a pioneering advocate for women's rights and social reform.

