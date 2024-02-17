Amitabh Bachchan has completed 55 years in the Bollywood industry. The legendary actor’s debut was in 1969 when Saat Hindustani was released. His role as Anwar Ali brought him a nomination for the National Film Award for Best Newcomer.

Now, Big B has proven how much he is in line with the modern times as he shared his artificial intelligence avatar on social media. Bachchan posted AI-created pictures of himself with a camera lens for an eye and film reels coming out of his head. Also Read: Best of ZEE5: What fans love to watch On February 17, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI gives me its interpretation .. a presentation by Ef B .. self-made."

In 1969, when he made his Bollywood debut, he also gave his voice to Bhuvan Shome. The Hindi movie directed by Mrinal Sen had Utpal Dutt and Suhasini Mulay in lead roles.

Bachchan first came into prominence with Anand, in which he played a supporting role. The 1971 Hindi drama movie was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by him and Gulzar. Rajesh Khanna played the main role.

Bachchan had an extended dry run at the box office until Zanjeer was released in 1973. He made a mark as Inspector Vijay Khanna and was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In the coming decades, he would emerge as the “Angry Young Man" of Hindi cinema and deliver movies like Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and many more.

Amitabh Bachchan's highest-grossing movies

Amitabh Bachchan’s highest-grossing movies at the box office were released in the last 10 years of his career. His most successful movie is Brahmastra ( ₹430 crore), followed by Thugs Of Hindostan ( ₹327.51 crore), Badla ( ₹140.47 crore), Piku ( ₹141.3 crore) and Pink ( ₹104.3 crore).

