Amitabh Bachchan pays poetic tribute to Indian Army, faces social media heat, ‘Why can’t you speak directly?’

On May 13, Amitabh Bachchan joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have started paying their tribute to Indian soldiers. The veteran actor shared a screenshot of a stanza from “Soor samar karani karahin” by Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Twitter (now X).

The title of the poem is inspired by a Tulsidas doha. The couplet by the Vaishnav Hindu saint hails brave warriors, who prove themselves through action in battle instead of praising themselves with mere words.

Cowards, on the other hand, start rambling when they face the enemy in war, the Doha says.

The stanza, shared by Amitabh Bachchan, addresses the “unyielding, thunder-strong sons of this enraged, furious nation”.

“Clench your teeth today like thunder itself. Stand firm, step ahead, rise high without a single shout. If there’s anything to say, let your blows speak from the strength of your hands!” it adds.

Amitabh Bachchan added in his post, “Jai Hind. Jai Hind Ki Sena.”

The post comes days after Operation Sindoor, India's categorical assault on terrorist camps in PoK and Pakistan.

“These lines suggest that Mr Amitabh wants to say the Indian Army should take strong action and crush Pakistan completely. But, why can’t Mr Amitabh speak clearly and directly?” asked one social media user.

“First, he stayed silent on the terrorist’s actions. Then, he decides to say something for the country. Even for that, he took the support of his father’s name. What a helpless situation it must have been!” commented another.

"Words hold no value when they come late. People like you are far less worthy than the poor citizens of this country, who never wait for the right opportunity to act," reacted another.

One user demanded, “Don’t watch his shows or movies.. I used to admire him but the way he kept mum when country wanted big statement from people like him he was nowhere. I pledge I won’t watch any shows or movies by him.”

