Amitabh Bachchan recalls when Ratan Tata didn’t have money to make a call: ‘Can I borrow some money from…’ | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan expressed surprise at Ratan Tata asking to borrow money during a London encounter. Tata's recent passing impacted many across various sectors, from young entrepreneurs to seasoned politicians, reflecting his wide-reaching influence.

Updated29 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recalled the time when Ratan Tata asked for some money from him in London decades ago.
Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's demise last week felt like a personal loss for many people coming from different industries, be it millennials owning start-ups or senior actors and politicians. While hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared how Ratan Tata had borrowed money from him in London to make a phone call.

Highlighting the simplicity of the business tycoon, KBC show host Amitabh Bachchan said he was completely surprised seeing Ratan Tata asking for some money.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST
