Amitabh Bachchan recalls when Ratan Tata didn’t have money to make a call: ‘Can I borrow some money from…’ | Watch

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's demise last week felt like a personal loss for many people coming from different industries, be it millennials owning start-ups or senior actors and politicians. While hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared how Ratan Tata had borrowed money from him in London to make a phone call.
Highlighting the simplicity of the business tycoon, KBC show host Amitabh Bachchan said he was completely surprised seeing Ratan Tata asking for some money.
