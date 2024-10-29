Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's demise last week felt like a personal loss for many people coming from different industries, be it millennials owning start-ups or senior actors and politicians. While hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared how Ratan Tata had borrowed money from him in London to make a phone call.

