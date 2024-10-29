Amitabh Bachchan expressed surprise at Ratan Tata asking to borrow money during a London encounter. Tata's recent passing impacted many across various sectors, from young entrepreneurs to seasoned politicians, reflecting his wide-reaching influence.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's demise last week felt like a personal loss for many people coming from different industries, be it millennials owning start-ups or senior actors and politicians. While hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared how Ratan Tata had borrowed money from him in London to make a phone call.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Highlighting the simplicity of the business tycoon, KBC show host Amitabh Bachchan said he was completely surprised seeing Ratan Tata asking for some money.