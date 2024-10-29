Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Amitabh Bachchan recalls when Ratan Tata didn't have money to make a call: ‘Can I borrow some money from…’ | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan recalls when Ratan Tata didn't have money to make a call: ‘Can I borrow some money from…’ | Watch

Livemint

Amitabh Bachchan expressed surprise at Ratan Tata asking to borrow money during a London encounter. Tata's recent passing impacted many across various sectors, from young entrepreneurs to seasoned politicians, reflecting his wide-reaching influence.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recalled the time when Ratan Tata asked for some money from him in London decades ago.

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's demise last week felt like a personal loss for many people coming from different industries, be it millennials owning start-ups or senior actors and politicians. While hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared how Ratan Tata had borrowed money from him in London to make a phone call.

Highlighting the simplicity of the business tycoon, KBC show host Amitabh Bachchan said he was completely surprised seeing Ratan Tata asking for some money.

