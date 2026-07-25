Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet leaves everyone bewildered, ‘Not intelligent enough to understand your cryptic messages’

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest single-word tweet has left social media bewildered. The veteran actor posted on 24· July at 11:21 PM. The post has garnered nearly 2.5 lakh views so far.

“Besan,” says the single-word social media post. It has left everyone looking for answers. While some found it humorous, others wondered if it meant something substantial.

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“Gram flour fritters and alongside piping hot tea, what more does one need in this weather... There you go, Sir, we've completed your sentence,” commented one user.

“That’s what you use during monsoon,” wrote one user while another user wondered if Bachchan wanted to write “Besharm” (shameless).

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“Jaya aunty said, ‘Note it down, make sure to bring it in the evening’,” quipped one user.

One user joked, “It must be a part of his grocery list. His next tweet will be about tea.”

At the same time, some users found it concerning.

“Sir, is there any problem? Please give a hint. The code you're giving, I can't understand the hint,” commented one user.

Another user wrote, “Sir, the current generation is not intelligent enough to understand your references and cryptic messages.”

Amitabh Bachchan's recent social media activity has sparked widespread confusion online. The 83-year-old star numbers every tweet using his signature format. He often posts cryptic thoughts late at night, unexpectedly.

Earlier this month, Bachchan published an emotional blog post detailing hospitalisation. He described physical and psychological trauma from surgery and the ICU. Fans immediately panicked, fearing a serious medical emergency had occurred.

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A day later, Bachchan clarified his words were purely metaphorical. He was actually referencing Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup final defeat. He compared championship heartbreak to recovering from physical surgery.

Before that, Bachchan faced backlash over comments on France's World Cup 2026 squad. He noted that 10 of the 11 players were Black. His post controversially referred to that as "the POWER of BLACK".

On 23 July, amid student protests, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Sar/iur ki kheti sookh gayi hai.” The meaning depends on whether it’s sar (Brain) or sir. The rest means, “The garden has dried up.” Some users connected the post with CJP demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

On 17 July, he wrote, “Kal se sochna bandh (No thinking from tomorrow).” Before that, he wrote, “Khel khatm, paisa hazm (done and dusted).”

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Critics accused him of reducing athletes to their skin colour. He later posted a reflective note about accountability and learning.

Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic tweets In recent months, Bachchan has posted many single-word cryptic tweets. Netizens continue to debate whether his account was hacked or malfunctioned.

Amitabh Bachchan's recent teets

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In February, he merely exclaimed, CHUUUUUPPPP (Shut upppp)!!!!” After a couple of days, he wrote, “Shut up, I told you!”

Amitabh Bachchan’s midnight soliloquy continues to intrigue people.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.