Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys ultra-luxury flat in Mumbai’s Juhu for over ₹28 crore – Check details

Nikhil Nanda, the Chairman of Escorts Kubota Limited, has bought a luxury flat in Mumbai. Nanda is the son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan. The flat is located in the city’s Juhu area. He purchased the property for over ₹28 crore, as confirmed by documents accessed by Liases Foras. Liases Foras is a real estate research organisation. It specialises in registration data and market intelligence.

The documents revealed that the transaction was executed by Nikhil’s sister, Nitasha Nanda, acting as the Power of Attorney holder.

Nanda, who is married to Shweta Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, is the son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. His mother, Ritu Nanda, was the daughter of the celebrated Bollywood actor, director and producer, Raj Kapoor.

Sale Agreement & Flat Size The Sale Agreement was lodged on 16 October 2025. Nanda bought a unit in K Raheja Corp’s Maestro project, measuring 3,139 sq ft, alongside an additional 411 sq ft terrace, bringing the total area to roughly 3,550 sq ft. The documents showed that the luxury apartment also includes three car parking bays.

The property was registered for a value of ₹28.39 crore, with ₹1.70 crore paid in Stamp Duty. According to the official paperwork, the vendor is K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

BR House In 2023, K Raheja Corp Homes announced the launch of these ultra-luxury, limited-edition residences in Mumbai’s Juhu micro-market, situated at the iconic BR House, a pivotal centre of Bollywood heritage. The firm's subsidiary, Feat Properties Pvt Ltd, acquired the bungalow from the family of the celebrated filmmaker BR Chopra in May 2022 for ₹182.75 crore. That property had spanned 3,278 sq metres (35,284 sq ft).

The Maestro project is slated for completion by the close of 2026 and is due to offer approximately 1 lakh sq ft of premium saleable area. Designed as exclusive, limited-edition residences, the development provides vistas of the 300-acre-plus Juhu Aerodrome on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, the firm had noted.

