Subscribe

Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys ultra-luxury flat in Mumbai’s Juhu for over ₹28 crore – Check details

Nikhil Nanda, Chairman of Escorts Kubota Limited and son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, purchased a luxury flat in Juhu, Mumbai for over 28 crore. The property spans 3,550 sq ft and includes three car parking bays, with the transaction executed by his sister as Power of Attorney.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited. File photo
Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited. File photo

Nikhil Nanda, the Chairman of Escorts Kubota Limited, has bought a luxury flat in Mumbai. Nanda is the son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan. The flat is located in the city’s Juhu area. He purchased the property for over 28 crore, as confirmed by documents accessed by Liases Foras. Liases Foras is a real estate research organisation. It specialises in registration data and market intelligence.

Advertisement

The documents revealed that the transaction was executed by Nikhil’s sister, Nitasha Nanda, acting as the Power of Attorney holder.

Also Read | This Diwali, India’s movie market bets on regional young 'uns

Nanda, who is married to Shweta Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, is the son of Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. His mother, Ritu Nanda, was the daughter of the celebrated Bollywood actor, director and producer, Raj Kapoor.

Sale Agreement & Flat Size

The Sale Agreement was lodged on 16 October 2025. Nanda bought a unit in K Raheja Corp’s Maestro project, measuring 3,139 sq ft, alongside an additional 411 sq ft terrace, bringing the total area to roughly 3,550 sq ft. The documents showed that the luxury apartment also includes three car parking bays.

The property was registered for a value of 28.39 crore, with 1.70 crore paid in Stamp Duty. According to the official paperwork, the vendor is K Raheja Corp Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisement
Also Read | Maharashtra news: 3-year-old girl brutally mauled to death by pack of stray dogs

BR House

In 2023, K Raheja Corp Homes announced the launch of these ultra-luxury, limited-edition residences in Mumbai’s Juhu micro-market, situated at the iconic BR House, a pivotal centre of Bollywood heritage. The firm's subsidiary, Feat Properties Pvt Ltd, acquired the bungalow from the family of the celebrated filmmaker BR Chopra in May 2022 for 182.75 crore. That property had spanned 3,278 sq metres (35,284 sq ft).

The Maestro project is slated for completion by the close of 2026 and is due to offer approximately 1 lakh sq ft of premium saleable area. Designed as exclusive, limited-edition residences, the development provides vistas of the 300-acre-plus Juhu Aerodrome on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, the firm had noted.

Advertisement
Also Read | From the Masai Mara to Diani Beach: The secret to a budget Kenya trip

K Raheja Corp stated at the time that the project celebrates the artistic heritage and legacy of BR Chopra, honouring the masters of cinema. The luxury units are tailored for leading industrialists, CEOs, CXOs, media executives, and Bollywood personalities, reflecting the discerning tastes of its elite clientele.

 
 
Bollywood NewsReal Estate
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsAmitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys ultra-luxury flat in Mumbai’s Juhu for over ₹28 crore – Check details
Read Next Story