A contestant on the popular television game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan was corrected by the host during a recent episode. It all started with, Krishna Selukar, an engineering graduate who lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdown, shared his hardships on the show.

While explaining his situation, he drew a parallel between his joblessness and the situation of an unmarried woman, he said, “Agar mei kahu bina shadi ki ladki gharwalo par bojh hoti hai na sir, ek umar hone ke baad berozgar ladke utna hi bojh hote hai."

The senior Bachchan quickly cut him down and said that women are never a burden. "Ek baat batye aapko. Ladki joh hai bojh kabhi nai ban sakti. Bahut badi shaan hoti hai mahila."

The Bollywood Shahenshah has hosted the popular quiz game show since its inaugural season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

New changes in the show Before the season began, the megastar had mentioned in his blog post about some "interesting changes" in the show. In a detailed post, Bachchan mentioned that the show not only provides contestants with the opportunity to win a substantial cash prize but also allows them to share their personal stories. One addition is 'Dugnaastra,' a feature that doubles the amount won by a contestant after correctly answering the 'super sawaal.' However, as revealed in a video shared by the channel on social media, the twist is that the contestant will have to answer without any options to choose from.

Season 16 of "KBC" premiered on Sony Entertainment Television from August 12 and runs on the channel on weekdays at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.