Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten letter to Farah Khan; check who else got Big B’s letter in recent times

Farah Khan recently visited actress Radhikka Madan’s home and noticed something that instantly caught her eye. It was a beautifully framed handwritten letter from none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

The letter, personal and heartfelt, had been penned specially for Radhika, and Farah couldn’t help but admire the gesture. Half in jest, half in honest envy, Farah jokingly admitted she felt “jealous”.

Speaking on camera, the Om Shanti Om director playfully called out to Bachchan. She reminded him that despite knowing each other for decades, he had never sent her such a letter.

What began as a light-hearted comment took a delightful turn. Much to Farah’s surprise, not long after her public plea, Amitabh Bachchan responded with his signature style.

Bachchan sent her a handwritten note, filled with warmth, admiration and his unmistakable charm. The unexpected gift left Farah touched and overwhelmed.

Various Bollywood stars reacted to and commented on Farah Khan’s reaction video. These stars include Mrunal Thakur and Neelam Kothari. Chef Ranveer Brar also commented.

“So sporting, so gracious and such good English to boot. Lovvv u Amitji,” Khan wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten letter On July 28 at 3:13 AM, Amitabh Bachchan wrote the heartfelt letter to Farah Khan. He praised the Bollywood choreographer-director for her creative talents in various fields.

According to Bachchan, some talents are so special that words like “appreciation” are not enough to describe them. He called her creative work “enormous” and said that even the word “appreciation” fell far short.

“There are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums, goes beyond any appreciation. ‘Appreciation’ as a word describing your enormous creative contributions falls short by miles,” the Bollywood veteran wrote.

Bachchan ended his handwritten note by sending Farah Khan “love, affection and regard”.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sending handwritten letters to actors he admires. Radhikka Madan got hers for Angrezi Medium, the final movie Irrfan Khan had shot for.

Nimrat Kaur’s letter for Dasvi went viral. Kriti Sanon was praised for Bareilly Ki Barfi. Vicky Kaushal got a note for Manmarziyaan. Siddhant Chaturvedi received one for Gully Boy. Bachchan sent a letter to Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat.