Gopi Seth, an Indian-American businessman installed Amitabh Bachchan's life-size statue in August 2022 outside his residence in Edison city in New York.

Gopi Seth installed Bachchan's life-size statue in August 2022 outside his residence in Edison city, towards south of Manhattan in New York, according to report by PTI.

“Our home has become one of the most popular tourist attractions, thanks to the Amitabh Bachchan statue. Recognised by Google Search, this site attracts a growing number of visitors each day," PTI quoted Seth.

Since last two years, fans of Amitabh Bachchan are coming to this place to click pictures and selfies. Most of them post these pictures on social media platforms such as Instagram and X.

“Fans of Mr Bachchan from all around the world travel to see the statue, with 20 to 25 cars of families arriving daily. Visitors often leave greeting cards and letters, expressing their admiration for the legendary actor," PTI quoted Seth.

The popularity of the place extends beyond in-person visits. “Enthusiastic fans post videos, photos, and tweets about their experiences, flooding social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. These posts have garnered significant attention, further boosted the site’s fame and made it a trending destination on the internet," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our home stands as a testament to Mr Bachchan's global appeal, and we are honoured to welcome fans from every corner of the globe," PTI report said citing Seth.

(With inputs from PTI)

