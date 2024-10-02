Amritsar news: Woman single-handedly stops robbers trying to enter house, bravery caught on camera

A woman's courage and presence of mind were caught on camera when she single-handedly prevented robbers from forcefully entering her house in Amritsar. The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media, with several users applauding the her for her courage.

In the viral video, the lady can be seen putting all her force to keep the house's door closed as robbers continued their attempts to barge into her house. In the

As the woman managed to keep the door closed, she tried her best to lock the door, but failed to do so. Later, she tried to pull the sofa and managed to keep the door closed, blocking the entry with the furniture. While doing this, she continued to scream for help and later called emergency numbers after safely closing the door, as shown in the viral video, which was initially shared by journalist Ajeet Yadav.

Several social media users applauded the woman's act of bravery, many called it a sign of true “gender equality”.

“Only a Punjabi lady can pull this off! Her quick thinking and fearlessness remind me that we all have strength within us, just waiting to be unleashed in moments of crisis,” commented a user on the post.

“She deserves all the respect for protecting her home and showing that courage knows no limits,” read another comment on the post.

