Amritsar news: Woman single-handedly stops robbers trying to enter house, bravery caught on camera

In Amritsar, a woman successfully prevented robbers from entering her house by blocking the door. Her bravery was widely praised on social media, with users celebrating her quick thinking and emphasizing the strength of women in difficult circumstances.

Published2 Oct 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Screenshot of the viral video of showing a woman overpowering robbers.
Screenshot of the viral video of showing a woman overpowering robbers.

A woman's courage and presence of mind were caught on camera when she single-handedly prevented robbers from forcefully entering her house in Amritsar. The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media, with several users applauding the her for her courage. 

In the viral video, the lady can be seen putting all her force to keep the house's door closed as robbers continued their attempts to barge into her house. In the

As the woman managed to keep the door closed, she tried her best to lock the door, but failed to do so. Later, she tried to pull the sofa and managed to keep the door closed, blocking the entry with the furniture. While doing this, she continued to scream for help and later called emergency numbers after safely closing the door, as shown in the viral video, which was initially shared by journalist Ajeet Yadav.

Several social media users applauded the woman's act of bravery, many called it a sign of true “gender equality”.

“Only a Punjabi lady can pull this off! Her quick thinking and fearlessness remind me that we all have strength within us, just waiting to be unleashed in moments of crisis,” commented a user on the post.

“She deserves all the respect for protecting her home and showing that courage knows no limits,” read another comment on the post.

“That's the power of a woman, when it comes to protect herself, her family and her property. She is the real hero,” commented another social media user on the post.

“Seeing this brave woman stand her ground against three robbers truly warms my heart! It's a powerful reminder that strength comes in all forms. Her courage not only protects her home but also inspires everyone around her. Hats off to her [sic]”

“That’s so brave of her considering two small kids at home as well(as seen in the video). More power to her [sic]”

“A woman in Amritsar bravely taught a lesson to thieves. Despite the efforts of the thieves, the woman's bravery proved costly for them [sic]”

“We want more powerful women in a society like her, great [sic]”

“This strong woman proved that if a woman wants she can do anything. She's fire [sic]”

 

