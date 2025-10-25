Amul gives adorable tribute to advertising legend Piyush Pandey: ‘Inka sur sabse mila’

Piyush Pandey, the Union Minister and India’s advertising legend, breathed his last on Friday, October 24, at the age of 70. Amul, the dairy giant, paid heartfelt tribute to the most celebrated advertising figures of the industry. Known for his monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications, several brands paid tribute to the icon whose work redefined storytelling across brands and politics alike.

Piyush Pandey's advertisement campaigns shaped India’s creative culture for a significant period of time — from Vodafone’s endearing pug and Fevicol’s unforgettable humour to Cadbury’s Kuch Khaas Hai. Amul in a post on Instagram stated, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s advertising legends!”

Profoundly remembering the marketing maestro, social media flooded with tributes for the legend.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “What a beautiful tribute to an advertising legend!” Another user remarked, “Game recognizes game.” A third user said, "Artist lives on."

A fourth comment read, “India's greatest ad-man.” A fifth user stated, “Truly a Marketing Maestro ! .. we've lost a gem.” A sixth user wrote, “Captain behind the captions.” A seventh user said, “Legend tribute for a legend.”

All you need to know about Piyush Pandey Celebrated for his impactful campaigns and political catchphrases, he left a lasting legacy in India's advertising industry, inspiring many with his creativity and storytelling. Some of the famous taglines are listed below:

Fevikwik’s Todo Nahin, Jodo

Ponds’ Googly Woogly Woosh

Asian Paints’ Har Khushi Mein Rang Laye

Cadbury’s Kuch Khaas Hai Cadbury in an Instagram story stated, “Here's to the one who made us believe kuch khaas hai hum sabhi mein…Thank you Piyush"

Cadbury honoured Piyush Pandey with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Vodafone’s ZooZoos

India’s National Integration campaign 1988 – ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’

Lok Sabha election 2014 — ‘Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar’ Recognised for his political catchphrases, he is a known name behind Gujarat Tourism and the Polio awareness campaign with Amitabh Bachchan.

Acknowledging Piyush Pandey's contributions, PM Modi in a post on X stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes, writing on X, “He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.”