Amul seeks return of ice cream tub after Noida woman finds centipede in it

Amul responds to viral complaint of centipede in ice cream, requests tub for investigation. Assures quality dairy products and invites customer to visit automated, ISO-certified plants for assurance.

First Published03:59 PM IST
Amul also informed and assured her about their ISO-certified plants which are automated and pass through numerous stringent quality checks.
Amul also informed and assured her about their ISO-certified plants which are automated and pass through numerous stringent quality checks. (X)

Days after a Noida woman customer's complaint of finding centipede went viral on social media, Amul on Monday requested her to return the ice cream tub “for further investigation” and maintained that it provides dairy products of superior quality in both Indian and international markets.

A Nodia woman had claimed to have found a centipede inside an ice cream tub she ordered through Zomato's instant delivery app, Blinkit , said food safety officials.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 15, Deepa Devi shared a picture showing a frozen centipede inside Amul's ice cream tub.

To this, Amul who market's dairy products of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said it regretted the inconvenience caused to her. "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to her because of this incident."

Noida's food safety department has launched a probe into it.

Amul, in a statement, said it immediately responded to the complaint on social media, adding its team was trying to contact her continuously and was allowed to meet after 9:30 pm on the same day (June 15).

"During our meeting with the customer, we had requested the customer to provide the said ice cream tub for investigation, unfortunately, the customer refused to hand over the same," Amul said.

“Unless the complaint pack is retrieved from the customer it would be difficult for us to investigate the matter and hence comment specifically on the issue which involves pack and supply chain integrity as well.”

Amul also informed and assured her about their ISO-certified plants which are automated and pass through numerous stringent quality checks. They also invited her to visit its plant to assure her about the quality processes being followed.

"We would like to assure you that we take the utmost care to ensure our products are safe, healthy and nutritious to serve our customers daily," Amul said.

Amul then requested the customer to return the ice cream tub for a thorough investigation.

"Once we receive the complaint pack from the customer, we shall investigate the matter from all angles and again get back to our customers with the findings," Amul said.

