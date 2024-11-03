A public relations executive for Nikhil Kamath and the WTF is Podcast shared the company's approach to selecting guests for the channel.

Online brokerage firm Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath's team has shared the requirement criteria which may get an individual selected for the trending "WTF is Podcast" hosted by the 38-year-old executive.

In a social media post on LinkedIn, talking about the selection approach for the company, Rachna Bhutoria, a public relations executive for Nikhil Kamath and the WTF is Podcast, said that all a client needs to bring is a fresh perspective or represent an untapped area.

Bhutoria also highlighted the company's process of picking a topic and then looking for a guest who'll bring interesting insights for the same.

“Our approach is simple: we pick a topic, then find the guests who’ll bring the most interesting insights. If your client genuinely brings fresh perspectives or represents an untapped area, we’re open to it—just send the name of the company, spokesperson (less media trained the better) and sector. That’s all we need. Think of an elevator pitch on steroids," said Bhutoria in a LinkedIn post on Sunday, November 3.

She also highlighted the need to provide some clarity on the process of selecting candidates. Bhutoria also focused on the need for public relations executives to do their prior research and disclosed that they don't ask for money to take in clients.

"Not by paying your way in," said Bhutoria, starting out her post.

“After months of handling requests, I figured it was time for a little clarity. I get it—pitching tirelessly for clients who deserve a platform is hard. I’ve been there. But here’s the thing: a bit of research goes a long way. Please don’t ask for our commercials or how much we charge or some kind of barter," she said in her post.

She also mentioned that emails as the preferred method of communication to reach out.

As per data from Apple and Podtail, Nikhil Kamath's podcast was the ninth most popular podcast in India, reported the news portal Moneycontrol on Sunday.