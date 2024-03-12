Active Stocks
Anand Mahindra becomes a ‘tunnel-tourist’, says Mumbai Coastal Road was 'worth the wait…' | Watch

Saurav Mukherjee

He even shared the video of driving in the undersea tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road.

Undersea tunnel at Mumbai Coastal Road, (Screengrab)Premium
Undersea tunnel at Mumbai Coastal Road, (Screengrab)

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the first phase of the south Mumbai coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the construction of it.

He even stated that it was 'worth the wait…' for this undersea tunnel that’s part of the new coastal road in Mumbai.

He even shared a video of driving in the undersea tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road.

Taking to X, Mahindra wrote, “Was a ‘tunnel-tourist’ today & checked out the newly minted undersea tunnel that’s part of the new coastal road in Mumbai! Had been waiting to cruise down this and it was worth the wait… Well done, @larsentoubro!"

Earlier on 11 March, Shinde flagged off iconic red Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) electric buses ferrying women and a vintage car rally on the opened stretch of the road.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Coastal Road opens to the public today: Features, toll, route to use, and more. Check details here

The Mumbai Coastal Road has been named the 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road' after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the inauguration date was selected to be on his death anniversary (March 11). Sambhaji is the son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The second phase of the Mumbai coastal road project is likely to be completed by May 2024. The BMC, which has allocated 3,200 crore for the work in its FY23 Budget, said that over 75 percent of the entire project is completed. Overall the project cost a hefty 12,721 crore.

Among the various features, the Mumbai Coastal Road will have a 2 km-long twin tunnel between Priyadarshini Park and Marine Drive. The tunnels will have three lanes each, while the remaining stretch of the road will have four lanes on each carriageway.

Once fully completed, the project will reduce travel time between Nariman Point in South Mumbai to Kandivali in the suburbs from over 2 hours to less than 40 minutes.

With agency inputs. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 09:49 PM IST
