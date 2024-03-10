Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for being active on social media and sharing interesting details.

On March 8, Mahindra took to X and cheered for American motorsports racing driver Chase Briscoe with whom Mahindra Tractors has been associated as an anchor partner. His organization has extended its partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. Briscoe in 2022 won his first career Cup race in 2022 at the LA Memorial Coliseum with Mahindra Tractors as his primary partner. He made it to the Round of 8 of the playoffs. ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra says children are influencing which car a family buys; Netizens call these ‘problems of privileged’ Taking to X, Mahindra wrote, "You brought us glory in Phoenix two years ago @ChaseBriscoe_14 And now… We’re cheering for the sequel…" Mahindra also shared a video of upcoming Phoenix Raceway which will take place from 1 pm on 11 March and Chase Briscoe will be driving his No. 14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart–Haas Racing, with Mahindra Tractors as an anchor partner. Here's the tweet:

Earlier in November, Briscoe signed a multi-year agreement that would feature Mahindra as his primary partner for the majority of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, reported NBC Sports.

“I’ve had the honor of representing Mahindra Tractors since they first came into NASCAR and I’m blessed to have this relationship continue," NBC Sports quoted Briscoe as saying.

“Mahindra is a people-first company, and it starts with its dealer network and goes all the way up to their corporate offices in Houston. It’s a true partnership that extends beyond the racetrack."

The partnership between Mahindra and Briscoe began in 2022 when the Indian firm was the primary partner for 15 of the 36-point races this season. The Indian firm had also served as Briscoe’s primary partner for numerous dirt races, which included the Chili Bowl Nationals.

