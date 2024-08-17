Anand Mahindra confesses to ‘sense of distress’ on India’s Olympic ranking: ‘Schools have put more emphasis’

Despite India's improved sports infrastructure and increased support, Anand Mahindra feels distressed by the country's Olympic ranking drop, while still proud of the medal winners.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published17 Aug 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hockey team during his meeting with Indian Olympic contingent at his residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hockey team during his meeting with Indian Olympic contingent at his residence.(HT Photo)

As the Indian contingent returns to home country, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, on Saturday confessed to a “sense of distress” on seeing India's overall Olympic ranking plummet. However, he said he is extremely proud of “our valiant medal winners” of the Paris Olympics.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra said, “I’m extremely proud, of course, of our valiant medal winners of the Paris Olympics. But I have to confess a sense of distress when seeing our overall ranking plummet.”

He said that everyone usually has a great theory about what we need to do to live up to our potential and garner a respectable number of medals given our population.

“But I admit I’ve run out of thoughts and am confused.”

Mahindra also said the Centre has “clearly” spent a good deal of money and the incentives upon winning are plentiful—both at state and national level.

“The quality of sports infrastructure has dramatically improved. Both within the public and private sectors. The Private sector players have chipped in handsomely, most notably OGQ, Jindal Sports,” he added saying that schools have put more emphasis on sport.

“Even the national mindset has changed and there is a huge interest in our athletes, and we celebrate them with fervour,” Mahindra said, adding, “So, WHAT on earth is it that prevents us from finding world-beating talent in Olympic sports??”

India have won a total of six medals, including a silver in Javelin throw and 5 bronzes – 3 in shooting, one in men's hockey and one in shooting. Meanwhile, the CAS decision on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification is expected to be announced on August 13.

On Day 8 of the Paris Olympics, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who has already made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two bronze medals, made a memorable performance in the 25m sports pistol, as she booked a place in the final in second spot.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 10:05 PM IST
