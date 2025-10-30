Anand Mahindra congratulates C.A. Bhavani Devi, shares business lessons learnt from his fencing days

On 18 October, fencer C.A. Bhavani Devi won the silver medal in the Women’s Sabre event at the Istanbul Satellite Tournament. She narrowly lost the final 12-15 to Turkey’s world number 12, Nisanur Erbil. Earlier, she defeated Greece’s world number 5, Despina Georgiadou, 15-13 in the semifinals.

C.A. Bhavani Devi’s achievements received little media attention. The indian champion’s victory was lost amid the craze of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s ODI return on the following day.

However, Anand Mahindra has now congratulated C. A. Bhavani Devi, calling her “our brightest hope in the sport”.

In a post on Twitter (now X), Anand Mahindra says Bhavani Devi’s success reminds him of his brief experience with fencing during his college days in the US. In the 1970s, fencing opportunities were rare in India, Mahindra said. That made him curious about the sport.

“I chose the sabre, since taller students were usually advised to pick foil or épée, where reach mattered more. The sabre’s origins lie in cavalry combat, when soldiers on horseback slashed at each other while charging which explains the sport’s aggressive tempo,” the billionaire wrote.

“To my delight, I even won the freshman intramural sabre fencing competition (intramural=recreational, within the college). But I had no pretensions or ambitions of travelling further: My victory owed more to enthusiasm than talent!” he continued.

“And perhaps those very qualities that define sabre fencing, namely, timing, balance, and controlled aggression, serve one well in the arena of business competition too?” Anand Mahindra added.

Social media reaction One social media user commented, “Always inspiring to see Indians excel beyond cricket, kudos to Bhavani Devi for putting fencing on the map!”

“Both fencing and the corporate world have the same rule: Strike first, smile later,” wrote another user.

Another user posted, “Fencing and business do share that rhythm of precision and restraint. Success in both isn’t about constant attack; it’s about knowing when to strike and when to hold balance. Bhavani Devi’s rise captures that blend perfectly.”