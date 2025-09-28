Anand Mahindra congratulates Sheetal Devi on World Para Archery gold medal: ‘World champion in winning hearts…’

India's pralympic athlete Sheetal Devi won gold at the World Para Archery Championship, defeating world number one Oznur Cure Girdi 146-143. Anand Mahindra celebrated the win online with a congratulatory photo post.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published28 Sep 2025, 12:27 PM IST
File photo of Indian paralympic archer Sheetal Devi in action at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris last year.
File photo of Indian paralympic archer Sheetal Devi in action at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris last year. (AP Photo )

Billionaire industrialist and prolific social media presence, Anand Mahindra, has congratulated Indian Paralympic athlete Sheetal Devi for her historic Gold medal at the ongoing World Para Archery Championship on September 27.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the chairperson of Mahindra & Mahindra praised Sheetal Devi for being an inspiration and also a posted a photo of the two together, with an arrow that the youngest Indian medallist at the 2024 Paris Paralympics gave him.

‘Winning hearts’: What did Anand Mahindra say?

Sheetal celebrated her win in a post on September 27 writing, “World Champion — the world title is ours. With all my heart, for my country.”

Mahindra quoted this post and stated: “Sheetal, you were always a World Champion in my eyes. And a World Champion in winning hearts.”

“The arrow you gifted me will remain a treasured heirloom in my family. It will always inspire us to be as courageous as you…” he said.

He then in a follow up, posted a photo with Sheetal Devi and the famed arrow.

Sheetal Devi gives arrow, Anand Mahindra says ‘family heirloom’ | See Pic

Anand Mahindra with Sheetal Devi and the arrow that she gave him
Sheetal Devi wins historic gold at World Para Archery Championship

Sheetal Devi, made history by winning gold against Turkiye player Oznur Cure Girdi, the world number one, in the women's individual compound archery category at the ongoing World Para Archery Championship on September 27, as per a report by ANI.

The 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, defeated Girdi 146-143 to cement her first place in the event, also marking her third medal at the Championships.

She has earlier won the mixed team bronze with Toman Kumar after beating Great Britain's pair of Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen 152-149. Further, in the compound women's open team event, Sheetal and Sarita secured the silver medal after losing to Turkey in the gold medal clash.

In the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Sheetal Devi brought home a bronze medal in the mixed team category, after securing a 145-140 win over Great Britain's Jodie Grinham.

(With inputs from ANI)

