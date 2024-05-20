Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has been an active social media user. The Chairman often shares witty tweets, human interest stories, funny videos, offbeat posts to motivate and inspire his 11.1 million followers on X (formerly). On May 20, the Chairperson shared his Monday Motivation tweet praising the ‘never give up’ attitude of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Virat Kohli.

The RCB secured a remarkable win against the Chennai Super Kings and marched in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The RCB secured a 27 run victory over the CSK in Bengaluru on 19 May.

Through a heartfelt tweet, Mahindra explained the core values of his company, giving reference to Kohli and RCB for being a beacon of inspiration for those who get right back up when they stumble or fall.

Taking to X, he wrote, “At MahindraRise we believe in people who: Get right back up when they stumble or fall..Never give up.. We cheer & applaud people who Rise. So who else, but King Kohli & RCB to provide us #MondayMotivation"

His post received approximately 33,000 views on X. Netizens also agreed to Anand Mahindra's post and said. “Lost 7 out of their first 8 games & came back in style winning their next 6 games. If you have a winning system & process, law of averages will catch up with you & its just matter time of time that you are back to your winning ways. Form Is Temporary, Class Is Permanent"

Another wrote, “He is exceptional at batting and has broken many records! But he hasn't won a single IPL trophy in his career & hasn't secured an ICC trophy in the last decade.I hope he breaks this record too!"

“Absolutely, King Kohli and RCB are the perfect embodiment of resilience and determination!," another user commented.

“Fall 9 times get up 10 , that's life teaches you , so does a sport."

“When one gives 100% and keeps believing in him then such results happen."

RCB in IPL 2024

RCB secured their spot as the fourth team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Following the RCB vs CSK match, despite both teams having equal points in the standings, the good net run rate of the RCB propelled them ahead, while CSK missed out on the opportunity. RCB boasts a net run rate of 0.459, whereas CSK's stands at 0.392. The star batter Virat Kohli is still at the top in the Orange Cap holder list with 708 runs at a strike rate of 155.

After the team entered the playoffs, Virat said that God has got a plan, one just needs to be honest with their hard work.

"God has got a plan. So, we just have to be honest to what you are doing and I think we were pretty honest with our hard work. And we got the rewards but I do not want to say anything more than this. we got to focus on the next one," said Virat in a video by RCB.

Skipper Faf also said that the team had a one per cent chance of qualification at one point and they shifted their focus towards playing better. He also said that qualifying for playoffs after such a bad first half feels like a dream.

"We got six wins on the bounce and even the way that we won tonight with the runs that we needed to win the game by. Incredible achievement. The difference between the first half and the second half is that it has become such a team performance. The whole team is performing. The whole batting lineup is scoring at a 160 or higher strike rate, scoring runs. All the bowlers are getting wickets. The fielding has been incredible. So I think that's what makes it so much more pleasing--that Everyone is contributing," the skipper added.

