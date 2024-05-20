Anand Mahindra finds Monday motivation in RCB and Virat Kohli's ‘never give up attitude’; Netizens agree
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra praises RCB and Virat Kohli's 'never give up' attitude in a Monday Motivation tweet. RCB secured a win against CSK, securing a spot in IPL 2024 playoffs with Kohli leading the Orange Cap holder list.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has been an active social media user. The Chairman often shares witty tweets, human interest stories, funny videos, offbeat posts to motivate and inspire his 11.1 million followers on X (formerly). On May 20, the Chairperson shared his Monday Motivation tweet praising the ‘never give up’ attitude of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Virat Kohli.