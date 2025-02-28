Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Group's Chairman, Anand Mahindra, shared a video about the endangered Olive Ridley turtles on his social media platform X on Friday, February 28, highlighting how the turtles' nesting is a vote of confidence in the future amid the noise of global news.

Sharing a DW News video, Anand Mahindra said that the Olive Ridley turtle species had started their mass nesting phenomenon in Odisha.

“In the middle of the noise & clutter of largely disturbing global news, these turtles display a massive vote of confidence in the future—and in life itself,” said Anand Mahindra, welcoming them back to India, in his post on the social media platform X.

Why are Olive Ridley turtles important? Olive Ridley turtles get their name from their olive green colour and heart-shaped protective shells. According to official NOAA data, they are found in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Ocean regions and are considered to be endangered species.

The Olive Ridley turtle species is facing the risk of their overexploitation for turtle meat and eggs.

“Bycatch in fishing gear and the direct harvest of turtles and eggs are the biggest threat facing olive ridleys,” according to the NOAA data, an official US government website for ocean life research.

The official data also cited the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Red List, which highlighted that the species have faced a 30 to 50 per cent reduction in population worldwide.

“Although some nesting populations have increased in the past few years or are currently stable, the overall reduction in some populations is greater than the overall increase in others,” said the report.

In India, the species of turtle conducts mass nesting on beaches of Odisha with an estimate of over 1 lakh nests per year. Apart from Odisha, the Andaman Islands have also emerged as a nesting ground for the Olive Ridley turtles with more than 5,000 nests reported in a season, according to the data.

Anand Mahindra on Odisha Mint reported that Anand Mahindra complimented Odisha for having ‘unique’ rock formations, which is set to turn the region into a “global hot spot” for tourism.

Mahindra was referring to a post which compared the rock formations of the Grand Canyon in the United States to the rock formations in Odisha.

“No need to compare it to the Grand Canyon. This is unique in its own way,” said Anand Mahindra in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, February 27.

Mahindra also questioned the Odisha Tourism Board, asking what can be done to make these spots attractive for global tourism.