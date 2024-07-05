Anand Mahindra hails BMC for cleaning up Mumbai streets after World Cup victory celebration parade

Anand Mahindra has hailed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for cleaning up after the T20 World Cup 2024 victory celebration parade in Mumbai on July 4. While the celebration attracted thousands of Indian fans along the “Queen's Necklace” in Marine Drive, the parade's aftermath saw “not-so-pretty” scenes.

As the crowd of Indian cricket fans dispersed, it revealed damaged cars and scattered slippers. A broken pole was also spotted. Fans climbed onto car roofs, danced and caused damage during the victory celebrations. A woman fainted from suffocation away from the crowd.

One social media user, Vaibhav Kokat, appreciated the BMC’s efforts. He shared a video and thanked the BMC, “Before the citizens who celebrated the World Cup victory parade woke up, the sanitation workers had already cleaned and tidied up the Marine Drive area. The previous night, the Marine Drive area was littered with thousands of shoes and sandals, and these workers were busy removing the garbage until dawn."

"By morning, they had restored Mumbai to its original state. We should all express our gratitude to these workers. Attached are two videos, one from the night and one from the morning,” the user added.

Mahindra reposted the video and hailed BMC workers for doing their job. “Well said Vaibhav. I couldn’t agree with you more. I was wondering how long the cleanup would take.”

“The team at @mybmc obviously worked through the night to clear all trace of the massive parade. THIS is what makes a city a world city. Not just INFRASTRUCTURE .. but ATTITUDE,” the billionaire businessman added.

Netizens react Several people reacted to Mahindra’s appreciation and added their bit of praise for the BMC’s efforts.

“The sanitation workers worked tirelessly through the night, ensuring that by the time we stepped out, the city was back to its original, pristine state. Their dedication and hard work are truly inspiring, and we should all express our gratitude to them. So, let’s give a huge round of applause to these incredible workers. They are the true champions!” wrote one user.

At the same time, some were unimpressed with the fans not showing enough “civic sense”.

“As Indians we should have more civic sense and be responsible in not trashing the city irrespective,” posted one user.