Anand Mahindra hails Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert: ‘India is new frontier of...’

As Coldplay concluded its 'Music of the Spheres World Tour’ in India with its final show in Ahmedabad, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium, which had a capacity of over 1.25 lakh people.

Mahindra hailed the moment as the one when India proved itself to be the new frontier of live entertainment.

“The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment…Coldplay. Ahmedabad,” Anand Mahindra posted on X, along with a video of the band performing its ‘Firefly’ song.