Anand Mahindra hails Shailesh Jejurikar's appointment as P&G CEO, takes pride in 'extended family' link

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to express his pride and offer congratulations to the newly appointed CEO of Procter and Gamble (P&G).

Shailesh Jejurikar, an Indian-origin executive, is named as the CEO of the American consumer goods company.

Growing influence of Indian-origin leaders In the X post, Mahindra lauded P&B as a “brand-building powerhouse that has defined consumer behavior for generations.”

He also highlighted Jejurikar's appointment as further proof of the impactful presence of Indian-American leaders. “Indian-American leaders can navigate not just tech, but the hearts and minds of US consumers,” he added.

The statement underscores the growing influence of Indian-origin professionals across diverse sectors globally.

How is Jejurikar related to Mahindra group? The news carried a special resonance for the Mahindra Group. As Mahindra revealed, “This news has special meaning for us at@MahindraRise because Shailesh happens to be the younger brother of our very own Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) M&M Ltd.”

Rajesh Jejurikar is the older brother of Shailesh Jejurikar, who has been serving as an executive in M&M for the last 25 years.

This familial connection made the achievement a matter of “extended family” pride for the Mahindra group.

Mahindra concluded his heartfelt message with a congratulations to Jejurikar and urging him to “Keep Rising!”

Who is Shailesh Jejurikar? Shailesh Jejurikar, 58, completed his schooling in Hyderabad and later pursued an MBA at IIM Lucknow.

He joined P&G in 1989, immediately after completing his MBA, as an assistant brand manager for Personal Health Care in India. However, he quickly rose through the ranks and became a key figure in the company's global operations.

