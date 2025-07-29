Anand Mahindra hails Shailesh Jejurikar's appointment as P&G CEO, takes pride in 'extended family' link

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to express his pride and offer congratulations to the newly appointed CEO of Procter and Gamble (P&G).
Shailesh Jejurikar, an Indian-origin executive, is named as the CEO of the American consumer goods company.
In the X post, Mahindra lauded P&B as a “brand-building powerhouse that has defined consumer behavior for generations.”
He also highlighted Jejurikar's appointment as further proof of the impactful presence of Indian-American leaders. “Indian-American leaders can navigate not just tech, but the hearts and minds of US consumers,” he added.
The statement underscores the growing influence of Indian-origin professionals across diverse sectors globally.
The news carried a special resonance for the Mahindra Group. As Mahindra revealed, “This news has special meaning for us at@MahindraRise because Shailesh happens to be the younger brother of our very own Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto & Farm Sector) M&M Ltd.”
Rajesh Jejurikar is the older brother of Shailesh Jejurikar, who has been serving as an executive in M&M for the last 25 years.
This familial connection made the achievement a matter of “extended family” pride for the Mahindra group.
Mahindra concluded his heartfelt message with a congratulations to Jejurikar and urging him to “Keep Rising!”
Shailesh Jejurikar, 58, completed his schooling in Hyderabad and later pursued an MBA at IIM Lucknow.
He joined P&G in 1989, immediately after completing his MBA, as an assistant brand manager for Personal Health Care in India. However, he quickly rose through the ranks and became a key figure in the company's global operations.
Jejurikar will assume his new role on January 1, 2026, replacing Jon Moeller, Mint reported earlier.