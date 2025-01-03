Anand Mahindra on Friday praised the Mahakumbh event in 2025 and praised the management responsible behind conducting the event.

Calling Mahakumbh as the world's largest gathering, Mahindra wrote in his post on X, "The Mahakumbh holds a special place in my heart. In 1977, as a student filmmaker, I went to the Mahakumbh that year to shoot footage for my thesis film, which I named 'YATRA'. I was amazed to see, even then, how the administration managed such an incredible logistical challenge."

After sharing the story behind his visit to Mahakumbh in 1977, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, highlighted the phenomenal increase in the number of pilgrims set to visit the religious gathering in Prayagraj this year.

Shedding light upon the daunting task of managing the religious gathering, which over 45 crore devotees will likely attend, Anand Mahindra praised the "unsung heroes" who will work tirelessly to make Mahakumbh 2025 a success.

"Today, the numbers expected to attend boggles the mind. It is undoubtedly the world's largest gathering. I salute all those unsung heroes who work tirelessly to conduct the festival peacefully and efficiently. It is truly one of the wonders of both the ancient & modern worlds," the post read further.

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj Preparations of Mahakumbh 2025 are going on in full-swing in Prayagraj. Devotees joined the special Ganga Aarti held at the Triveni Sangam on Thursday. The ritual also served as a rehearsal for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

"Today a special aarti was performed. It was a rehearsal for the Kumbh Mela. The boys will perform Triveni Aarti and the girls will perform the Ganga Aarti. We hope that these children performing the Aarti are motivated by everyone... We want to give a message that there are no limitations in Sanatana Dharma," Pradeep Pandey, Prayagraj Teerth Purohit, told ANI.

The large religious gathering is set to begin in Prayagraj on January 13. The festival will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).