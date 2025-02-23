Anand Mahindra hails Virat Kohli’s 51st century in IND vs PAK match, says ‘you are a chosen one…’

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Sunday, February 23, congratulated Virat Kohli on his century win over Pakistan at the ICC Champion Trophy 2025, according to a social media post on the platform X.

“You know you are a ‘chosen one’ when your match-winning stroke also precisely delivers you your century…” said Anand Mahindra in his post on X.

India wins against Pakistan India won against Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, by six wickets with 45 balls left as the team scored 244 runs at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli ended the match as he scored his 51st century at the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

