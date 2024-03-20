Anand Mahindra lauds Delhi Chanakyapuri's green landscape: 'Will leave you rubbing...' | See pics
Anand Mahindra praised the cleanliness and maintainence of public gardens in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. In his latest social media post, he called the gardens to be a benchmark for all city-roads
The lush green gardens on either side of Delhi's Chanakyapuri road grabbed Anand Mahindra's attention urging him to regard the well-maintained colourful public gardens as a ‘green benchmark for all city-airport roads’. In his latest social media post, the Mahindra Group Chairman praised the newly renovated public gardens in Chanakyapuri.