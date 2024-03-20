Anand Mahindra praised the cleanliness and maintainence of public gardens in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. In his latest social media post, he called the gardens to be a benchmark for all city-roads

The lush green gardens on either side of Delhi's Chanakyapuri road grabbed Anand Mahindra's attention urging him to regard the well-maintained colourful public gardens as a ‘green benchmark for all city-airport roads’. In his latest social media post, the Mahindra Group Chairman praised the newly renovated public gardens in Chanakyapuri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While sharing the images of the garden Anand Mahindra said that the glimpses profusion of clourful flowers and manicured sidewalks are enough to leave someone “rubbing eyes in disbelief, wondering where in the world" they are. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In Delhi, on the way to the airport, you see newly renovated public gardens in Chanakyapuri, lush green landscaping on either side of the highway as well as on the road dividers and a profusion of colourful flowers. Not to forget the manicured sidewalks. Will leave you rubbing your eyes in disbelief, wondering where in the world you are," Anand Mahindra wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chanakyapuri is also the location of the National Rose Garden, which is also known as the National Indo-Africa Friendship Rose Garden. The garden is home to one of the rarest varieties of roses from across the world. Visitors can also get the chance to locate rare green and black roses in the garden. People can enjoy the scenic view of these flowers from November to January.

The beautiful flower beds, lush manicured lawns and fountains make this garden a favourite spot for picnics and family outings. The park is generally open throughout the season from 9:00 am - 10:00 pm. The area is also famous for several other parks and open spaces as it is one of the most sought-after addresses in town and the location of the official residence of top politicians and bureaucrats.

