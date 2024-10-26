Anand Mahindra lauds ‘home gym’ by IIT graduates; netizens call it ‘rip-off’ | Watch

IIT Delhi graduates introduced Aroleap X, a compact home gym, gaining endorsement from Anand Mahindra.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Aroleap X founders: Aman Rai, Anurag Daini, Amal George Mechirackal, and Rohit Patel
Aroleap X founders: Aman Rai, Anurag Daini, Amal George Mechirackal, and Rohit Patel

A group of four IIT Delhi graduates who previously appeared on Shark Tank India are now back in the spotlight for their innovation—a smart, compact home gym called Aroleap X. Founded by Aman Rai, Anurag Daini, Amal George Mechirackal, and Rohit Patel, the startup aims to make data-driven fitness training more accessible.

Initially, it was their Shark Tank pitch that got them attention, but now, with the endorsement of industrialist Anand Mahindra, they are back to being the talk among fitness enthusiasts about their unique fitness solution.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra hails Musk Starship’s historic manoeuvre: Watch video

In a recent post on X, Mahindra shared The Better India's video on Aroleap X and its four founders and praised the group's innovative solution for fitness enthusiasts facing space constraints at home, commending the IIT graduates' creativity and dedication in crafting a practical answer for urban fitness needs.

"Home gym created by 4 IIT grads. No rocket science here. But a clever convergence of mechanics & physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments & even in Business Hotel rooms! Bravo!" Mahindra said.

The video highlighted the home gym's capacity to merge mechanical engineering with physical therapy principles, providing more than 150 exercises and AI-powered training sessions that monitor user progress in real-time and offer tailored workout routines.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra ‘unable’ to accept Ratan Tata’s demise: ‘’Legends never die’’

However, netizens were unimpressed by the IITians and claimed that their product was not an innovation, but a "rip-off from an American company".

"This is actually a rip off from an American company which has already been featured on Shark Tank USA if I am not wrong," a user commented.

"Two companies are already doing it in the US," said a user. "This product is copied and a total failure in practical life," another added.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra applauds PhD scholar selling chicken in Chennai: ‘Incredible’

"These kinda home gyms are not new or ground breaking. ‘Tonal’ and other have been selling their units in the US for quite sometime. It might be beneficial to work on lowering the price so that it can get into more Indian homes," highlighted another user.

Some social media users were impressed by Aroleap, and found home gym as a "cool idea" for fitness.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAnand Mahindra lauds ‘home gym’ by IIT graduates; netizens call it ‘rip-off’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.