Anand Mahindra lauds Kamala Harris’ Chicago speech as ‘tour de force’: ‘Should not miss hearing her address’

Ahead of the US Presidential polls in November, Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, on Friday hailed US Vice President Kamala Harris and her speech as she accepted her party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Harris is the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party after former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Sharing a New York Time's picture from her Chicago event, Mahindra said the “amazing photograph” articulates the essence of Kamala Harris' campaign—Hope, Aspiration, Dreams.

Also Read | How Kamala Harris would govern

The picture shows a young girl looking upon Kamala Harris.

In these times, Mahindra added, the 75 days left until the election is almost an eternity in political campaign life. “And the race will be tight with the outcome unpredictable. But what we are fortunate to witness in front of our eyes and learn from, is a virtual transformation of perception and Image in just a month.”

He said it is a phenomenon that will be dissected, analysed and cross-examined by psychologists, academics and strategists for decades, “regardless of whether she wins or loses”.

Returning to Harris' acceptance speech last night in Chicago, Mahindra said it was a “tour de force" – a feat or display of strength, skill, and ingenuity. “In optics, content and delivery.”

You cannot make a great speech without having one defining goal in your messaging, he said adding that hers was a reiteration but also an audacious redefining of the American Dream.

“If you are a student of public speaking and communication of ideas, you should not miss hearing her address. It is a living class room.”

Also Read | Kamala Harris family: From potential first gentleman spouse to stepkids

Check out Anand Mahindra's post here:

An amazing photograph that articulates the essence of @KamalaHarris campaign—Hope, Aspiration, Dreams.



In these times, the 75 days left until the election is almost an eternity in political campaign life. And the race will be tight with the outcome unpredictable.



But what we… pic.twitter.com/WCPegCEJqI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2024

Also Read | The high-stakes race to define Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Chicago speech In describing her “unexpected” ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden decided to leave the race in July, 59-year-old Kamala Harris said that she is “no stranger to unlikely journeys.”

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” she said.

Her speech captured the prevailing momentum and directly countered Republican criticisms, drawing on her personal story to present herself as uniquely qualified to address traditional vulnerabilities such as the economy, immigration, and crime. She criticized her opponent, Donald Trump, accusing him of pursuing his own interests rather than those of the voters.