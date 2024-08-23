Anand Mahindra lauds Kamala Harris’ Chicago speech as ‘tour de force’: ‘Should not miss hearing her address’

Anand Mahindra praised Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention, calling it a 'tour de force' that redefined the American Dream. He emphasized the transformation in perception and the significance of her campaign.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published23 Aug 2024, 03:28 PM IST
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives onstage to speak on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives onstage to speak on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois(AFP)

Ahead of the US Presidential polls in November, Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, on Friday hailed US Vice President Kamala Harris and her speech as she accepted her party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Harris is the second woman to do so for the Democratic Party after former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Sharing a New York Time's picture from her Chicago event, Mahindra said the “amazing photograph” articulates the essence of Kamala Harris' campaign—Hope, Aspiration, Dreams.

Also Read | How Kamala Harris would govern

The picture shows a young girl looking upon Kamala Harris.

In these times, Mahindra added, the 75 days left until the election is almost an eternity in political campaign life. “And the race will be tight with the outcome unpredictable. But what we are fortunate to witness in front of our eyes and learn from, is a virtual transformation of perception and Image in just a month.”

Also Read | Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech: Middle-class tax cut and ending tyranny | Top quotes

He said it is a phenomenon that will be dissected, analysed and cross-examined by psychologists, academics and strategists for decades, “regardless of whether she wins or loses”.

Returning to Harris' acceptance speech last night in Chicago, Mahindra said it was a “tour de force" – a feat or display of strength, skill, and ingenuity. “In optics, content and delivery.”

Also Read | ‘Kamala will inspire generations…’: Biden ahead of her nomination acceptance

You cannot make a great speech without having one defining goal in your messaging, he said adding that hers was a reiteration but also an audacious redefining of the American Dream.

“If you are a student of public speaking and communication of ideas, you should not miss hearing her address. It is a living class room.”

Also Read | Kamala Harris family: From potential first gentleman spouse to stepkids

Check out Anand Mahindra's post here:

Also Read | The high-stakes race to define Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Chicago speech

In describing her “unexpected” ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden decided to leave the race in July, 59-year-old Kamala Harris said that she is “no stranger to unlikely journeys.”

“America, the path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys,” she said.

Also Read | ‘Is Kamala Harris Indian?’ Hulk Hogan sparks row

Her speech captured the prevailing momentum and directly countered Republican criticisms, drawing on her personal story to present herself as uniquely qualified to address traditional vulnerabilities such as the economy, immigration, and crime. She criticized her opponent, Donald Trump, accusing him of pursuing his own interests rather than those of the voters.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAnand Mahindra lauds Kamala Harris’ Chicago speech as ‘tour de force’: ‘Should not miss hearing her address’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:42 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:44 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:43 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.65
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    2.6 (0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.00
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.2 (8.93%)

    Elgi Equipments

    700.00
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    53.3 (8.24%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    227.00
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.6 (7.89%)

    Craftsman Automation

    5,972.55
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    392.1 (7.03%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue