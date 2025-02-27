Anand Mahindra reacts as man posts photos of Odisha’s ’hidden gem’: No need to compare it to...’

Mahindra and Mahindra Group's Chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Thursday, called for some ‘unique’ rock formations found in Odisha, to be transformed into a “global hot spot”.

The business tycoon was referring to a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which compared the rock formations to the Grand Canyon, a natural wonder in Arizona, US. Anand Mahindra even added that the beautiful sight did not need any comparison.

" No need to compare it to the Grand Canyon.

This is unique in its own way," Anand Mahindra wrote about the post.

Netizens react to Anand Mahindra's post Anand Mahindra's post quickly gained over 40,000 views, with netizens commenting about the ‘unexplored gems’ in India. While many netizens commented that the ‘unique’ formations were photoshopped, others were simply in awe of nature's gifts.

“ Tourism in India is underrated!! There are plenty of spots to visit at right time and all they make global sensations!! Thanks to budding influencers and photographers who are bringing these places and showing to world what India tourism means!!!” commented one user.

“ Open a resort by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., delivering great value for money and enhancing tourism for @odisha_tourism. I'll be the first to book it!” added another.

Another user shared a similar photo, stating that the same formations were to be found in Gujarat's Bhuj as well.

Shanghai designer's ‘Puppy mountain’ Speaking about nature's grandeur, people were equally amazed by a Shanghai designer’s photo of a mountain resembling a dog’s head in Yichang, with the photo going viral few days back. The site is now a trending travel destination in China.

