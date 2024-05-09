Industrialist Anand Mahindra has lauded the “intrepid polling agents who carry democracy on their shoulders to the most remote habitations in this country". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra shared a post on X, formerly twitter, showing polling officials climbing an iron ladder to set a voting station in Maharashtra's Raireshwar at an altitude of 4,500 feet.

The Industrialist quoted a video initially posted by the Indian Tech & Infra account on the X platform, The post is captioned: "The highest polling station in India has been set up for 160 voters in Raireshwar, Maharashtra. The polling team trek for an hour with the help of an iron ladder to reach the polling station".

However, Mahindra said the Raireshwar polling booth was not the highest. "That distinction, I believe, belongs to Tashigang Village in Himachal, at an altitude of 15,256 ft," the industrialist wrote.

But Anand Mahindra lauded the efforts of the polling agents. "But even at roughly 4,500 ft, Raireshwar involves a formidable trek. Huge applause for the intrepid polling agents who carry democracy on their shoulders to the most remote habitations in this country".

EC successfully conducts voting at Raireshwar The Election Commission successfully conducted the voting process for 160 voters at the picturesque Raireshwar Fort, the highest polling booth in the Baramati constituency during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 7.

Election staff and officers trudged on the iron stairs to the fort and set up essential voting machinery including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), control units, and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices.

According to Maharashtra's tourism department, Raireshwar is a hill fort of historical importance at a height of 4,505 feet above sea level.

The Baramati constituency comprises six assembly seats, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla, and Daund).

Himachal's Tashigang world's highest polling station Tashigang, a small Himachal Pradesh village at an altitude of 15,256 feet, is the highest polling station in the world.

A 2019 report by the Hindustan Times said that Tashigang is situated about 29 km from the India-China border. The polling station covers two villages— Tashigang and Gete. As per the revised electoral rolls, the two villages had 48 voters – 30 men and 18 women.

Tashigang also holds the title of the highest village in Spiti Valley.

