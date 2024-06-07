Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has reacted to Pakistan's defeat at the hands of hosts USA in a T20 World Cup debut match.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has reacted to Pakistan's defeat in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 debut match against the hosts, the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, the industrialist who “stayed up to get mild entertainment" said that what he got was a slice of history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Super Over, the USA defeated Pakistan, who were the finalists in the last edition.

"And Pakistan left the traffic light on green, letting Patel and the red, white and blue zip right past them!. I stayed up to get some mild entertainment and what I got was a slice of history," said Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra's post has been liked by over 8.5 thousand users, while over 200 people have also reacted to it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A lot of history will be created ‘of’ Pakistan," said an X user.

"What a match! Sometimes staying up late really pays off. It's incredible to witness moments like these that will be talked about for years. Thanks for sharing your excitement!," said V Srinivasa Rao of BT&BT Management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user said that the USA must have had rigorous training sessions and a firm belief to pull this off. This is no small feat! Massive congratulations.

Meanwhile, online food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy also reacted to Pakistan's defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Pakistan bro aisi performance hogi to tumhi batado sunday ko ad slots le ya na," said Zomato.

Whereas, Swiggy posted, “lagta hai USA jaa ke zyada burger pizzey kha liye #PakvsUSA."

Recently, the 'Men In Green' also suffered a defeat at the hands of Ireland during a bilateral series.

"Whenever you come in any tournament, you do the best preparation always. You can say it's a kind of mindset. When you come up against a team like this (associate nations), you relax a little, you take things a little lightly," reported PTI quoting Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!