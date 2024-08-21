RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das got an 'A+' rating for the second consecutive year in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024 and businessman Anand Mahindra praised Das as a ‘gold medal winner in the Central Bank Olympics’.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to social media to congratulate Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das for winning "gold medal in the Central Bank Olympics", adding that he was named suitably. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mahindra wrote, “His parents named him well. He’s shown his mettle—his Shakti—to the world… Our Gold medal winner in the Central Bank Olympics…"

Shaktikanta Das Receives ‘A+’ Rating for Second Year Das, on August 20, received an 'A+’ rating for the second consecutive year in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024, the Global Finance Magazine said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RBI also posted about the win on X, quoting the Global Finance Magazine report.

The Global Finance Magazine released the names of the central bank governors around the world who have earned “A+", “A", or “A-" in its Central Banker Report Cards for the year 2024.

Das received the “A+" rating along with two other central bank governors: Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan, the release said. This is Das's second consecutive time receiving a positive rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Others Ranked Central bank governors who received the “A" rating in the Global Finance report were Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Rosanna Costa of Chile, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, Abdellatif Jouahri of Morocco, Lesetja Kganyago of South Africa, Nandalal Weerasinghe of Sri Lanka, and Nguyen Thi Hong of Vietnam, as per the report.

Governors who have received an “A-" rating for the year 2024's report are Chea Serey of Cambodia, Tiff Macklem of Canada, Roger Madrigal Lopez of Costa Rica, Héctor Valdez Albizu of the Dominican Republic, Christine Lagarde of European Union, Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci of Guatemala, Perry Warjiyo of Indonesia, Richard Byles of Jamaica, Adel Al-Sharkas of Jordan, Byadran Lkhagvasuren of Mongolia, Ida Wolden Bache of Norway, Julio Velarde Flores of Peru, Eli Remolona of Philippines, Erik Thedéen of Sweden, Jerome Hayden Powell of the United States of America, as per the report.

Global Finance Report 2024 The Global Finance report has, since 1994, annually graded central bank governors “A+" to “F" on the basis of success in areas of inflation control, goals for economic growth of the country, stability of the nation's currency, and interest rate management, the release stated {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It grades central bank governors of close to 100 countries, territories and districts. “Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly," said Joseph Giarraputo, the founder and editorial director of Global Finance, in the report.

“Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards honour those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity," he added.

Global Finance was founded in 1987 and, according to the company, has a circulation of 50,000 and readership in 193 countries and territories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}