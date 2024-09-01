Anand Mahindra reacts as Raghav Sachar plays 11 instruments in 1 minute: ’Now THAT is some serious talent’

Anand Mahindra praised Raghav Sachar for playing 11 instruments in a minute. Ricky Kej also admired Sachar's talent. Netizens lauded him, highlighting his versatility and live performances. Sachar, born in 1981, has released multiple albums and composed for Bollywood.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Sep 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Raghav Sachar

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, on Sunday was left stunned by the talented Indian musician, Raghav Sachar, who had played 11 different instruments in just a minute.

In the video shared by Mahindra, Sachar played a musical rendition of the popular song from Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai.

Amazed by Raghav Sachar's talent, Anand Mahindra, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Now THAT is some serious talent. 11 instruments in a minute. And it’s not just the novelty of the exercise. The song—a timeless favourite—has been soulfully rendered."

Also Read | ’Gazab ka rishta’: Anand Mahindra on people performing Garba in knee-deep waters

“Bravo, @raghavsachar. You make our #Sundays Smoother,” Mahindra added.

But Anand Mahindra wasn't the only one in awe of Sachar's musical talent. Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej also commented on Mahindra's post and said he has been a fan of Sachar for many years now.

 

“He is super talented @raghavsachar. Been a huge fan of his for many years.. his solo albums and also his film soundtracks. A genius,” Kej said.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra wishes team India ‘good luck’

Reacting to the post, Sachar said, “Thank you so much for your kind words, sir. Means the world to me.”

Several netizens also commented on Mahindra's post lauding Raghav Sachar for his musical brilliance.

“11 instruments, 1 minute, endless talent! @raghavsachar just made Sunday musical for all of us!” a user said.

Also Read | Janmashtami: Anand Mahindra’s ‘3Cs’ mantras for success inspired by Dahi Handi

“He is very talented..i have been to his concerts where seen his live magic with the instruments.. he is phenomenal,” added one more user.

“Sunday made smooth indeed, Terrific @raghavsachar you are brilliant,” another user commented.

“Music is a unique art which has no limit to witness it anywhere,” said another.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra bats for mini cannon to curb Mumbai mosquito menace | Watch video

Who is Raghav Sachar?

Born on 24 July 1981, Raghav Sachar is an Indian singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist known for his versatility in playing nearly 40 instruments. He began his musical journey at the young age of 4 and studied music at Monash University, Melbourne.

Raghav has released multiple albums, including "For the first time" and "24 Carat", and has composed music for Bollywood films like "Kabul Express". He is also known for his live performances and has performed globally.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAnand Mahindra reacts as Raghav Sachar plays 11 instruments in 1 minute: ’Now THAT is some serious talent’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.00-72.00
      Chennai
      73,325.00-288.00
      Delhi
      73,901.00720.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.00792.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue