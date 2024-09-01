Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Anand Mahindra reacts as Raghav Sachar plays 11 instruments in 1 minute: 'Now THAT is some serious talent'

Anand Mahindra reacts as Raghav Sachar plays 11 instruments in 1 minute: 'Now THAT is some serious talent'

Written By Arshdeep Kaur

Anand Mahindra praised Raghav Sachar for playing 11 instruments in a minute. Ricky Kej also admired Sachar's talent. Netizens lauded him, highlighting his versatility and live performances. Sachar, born in 1981, has released multiple albums and composed for Bollywood.

Raghav Sachar

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, on Sunday was left stunned by the talented Indian musician, Raghav Sachar, who had played 11 different instruments in just a minute.

In the video shared by Mahindra, Sachar played a musical rendition of the popular song from Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Amazed by Raghav Sachar's talent, Anand Mahindra, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Now THAT is some serious talent. 11 instruments in a minute. And it’s not just the novelty of the exercise. The song—a timeless favourite—has been soulfully rendered."

“Bravo, @raghavsachar. You make our #Sundays Smoother," Mahindra added.

But Anand Mahindra wasn't the only one in awe of Sachar's musical talent. Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej also commented on Mahindra's post and said he has been a fan of Sachar for many years now.

“He is super talented @raghavsachar. Been a huge fan of his for many years.. his solo albums and also his film soundtracks. A genius," Kej said.

Reacting to the post, Sachar said, “Thank you so much for your kind words, sir. Means the world to me."

Several netizens also commented on Mahindra's post lauding Raghav Sachar for his musical brilliance.

“11 instruments, 1 minute, endless talent! @raghavsachar just made Sunday musical for all of us!" a user said.

“He is very talented..i have been to his concerts where seen his live magic with the instruments.. he is phenomenal," added one more user.

“Sunday made smooth indeed, Terrific @raghavsachar you are brilliant," another user commented.

“Music is a unique art which has no limit to witness it anywhere," said another.

Who is Raghav Sachar?

Born on 24 July 1981, Raghav Sachar is an Indian singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist known for his versatility in playing nearly 40 instruments. He began his musical journey at the young age of 4 and studied music at Monash University, Melbourne.

Raghav has released multiple albums, including "For the first time" and "24 Carat", and has composed music for Bollywood films like "Kabul Express". He is also known for his live performances and has performed globally.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.