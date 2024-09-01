Anand Mahindra praised Raghav Sachar for playing 11 instruments in a minute. Ricky Kej also admired Sachar's talent. Netizens lauded him, highlighting his versatility and live performances. Sachar, born in 1981, has released multiple albums and composed for Bollywood.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, on Sunday was left stunned by the talented Indian musician, Raghav Sachar, who had played 11 different instruments in just a minute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video shared by Mahindra, Sachar played a musical rendition of the popular song from Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Amazed by Raghav Sachar's talent, Anand Mahindra, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Now THAT is some serious talent. 11 instruments in a minute. And it’s not just the novelty of the exercise. The song—a timeless favourite—has been soulfully rendered." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Bravo, @raghavsachar. You make our #Sundays Smoother," Mahindra added.

But Anand Mahindra wasn't the only one in awe of Sachar's musical talent. Three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej also commented on Mahindra's post and said he has been a fan of Sachar for many years now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He is super talented @raghavsachar. Been a huge fan of his for many years.. his solo albums and also his film soundtracks. A genius," Kej said.

Reacting to the post, Sachar said, “Thank you so much for your kind words, sir. Means the world to me."

Several netizens also commented on Mahindra's post lauding Raghav Sachar for his musical brilliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“11 instruments, 1 minute, endless talent! @raghavsachar just made Sunday musical for all of us!" a user said.

“He is very talented..i have been to his concerts where seen his live magic with the instruments.. he is phenomenal," added one more user.

“Sunday made smooth indeed, Terrific @raghavsachar you are brilliant," another user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Music is a unique art which has no limit to witness it anywhere," said another.

Who is Raghav Sachar? Born on 24 July 1981, Raghav Sachar is an Indian singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist known for his versatility in playing nearly 40 instruments. He began his musical journey at the young age of 4 and studied music at Monash University, Melbourne.