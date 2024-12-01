Several social media users on Sunday praised Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, following his 'top-notch' response while sharing a screenshot of a post criticising and asking to fix ground level issues in the company's vehicles as well as employees' behaviour.

Anand Mahindra shared a screenshot of a post by Sushant Mehta, who also criticised the design of the newly launched Mahindra BE6e EV model, calling it ‘ajooba’, and hoped that Mahindra and Tata could be the new Maruti and Hyundai for the world.

However, responding to the criticims, Mahindra said “We have used all the surrounding cynicism, scepticism—and even rudeness, as in your post—to fuel our hunger to succeed.”

“You’re right, Sushant. We have a long way to go. But please consider how far we have come,” said Anand Mahindra in his post.

The chairman also shared his journey with the company since 1991, when the Indian economy had just been opened up to the world. He mentioned how global consulting firm asked to exit the car-making business as there was “no chance” of competing with the foreign brands.

“A global consulting firm strongly advised us to exit the car business since we had no chance, in their view, of competing with the foreign brands that would enter.”

“Three decades later, we are still around and competing fiercely,” Mahindra added.

In his response, Anand Mahindra also cited a line from Robert Frost's Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening and said, “Yes we have miles to go before we sleep. There is no room for any complacency and continuous improvement will continue to be our mantra.”

“But thank you for feeding the fire in our bellies….,” he added.

What happened earlier? Mahindra's post comes after Sushant Mehta shared a post criticizing the company for its issues. Mehta later deleted the post after the Mahindra marketing team allegedly called him to ask whether he owned a car.

“All of a sudden I got a call from their marketing team asking me if I own one Mahindra or not,” said Mehta, stating the reason behind deleting his original post.

The original post was dated November 30, according to the screenshot posted by Anand Mahindra.

“I am glad you took the criticism constructively, I had to delete the tweet after a call from your team because I thought they are unhappy with the harsh words,” said Mehta responding to Mahindra's post on Sunday.

Netizen Bipindra NC responded to Anand Mahindra's post, appreciating his response and said, “That's a top-notch response, with so much positivity. I pray I have such a great mindset. No wonder Mahindra is taking up the challenge.”

“What a heart-warming reply Anand ji. Way to go. India needs to support such level-headed properietors and brands with grit and iron will. Thar, Scorpio, Bolero, XUVs would remain an inseparable of a rural and urban Indian. For posterity,” said another user.