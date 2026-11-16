Anand Mahindra says ‘bravo’: IIT Delhi graduates develop innovative home gym without weights; here’s how Aroleap X works

Anand Mahindra had one word for a wall-mounted gym built by four IIT Delhi graduates. “Bravo!” the industrialist wrote on social media. He praised how Aroleap X combines mechanics and principles from physical therapy. Mahindra saw potential for the product beyond India. He pointed to small flats and business hotel rooms as places where it could fit.

“...a clever convergence of mechanics & physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments & even in Business Hotel rooms!” he wrote.

This is the story of Aroleap X.

The idea started with a problem the founders faced themselves. They wanted to maintain their strength training without long trips to the gym. Bulky racks, dumbbells and iron plates would take up space in a small flat.

Founders Anurag Dani and Rohit Patel shared an interest in fitness and mechanics. They and their co-founders turned to robotics to rethink how gym equipment provides resistance.

The team worked from their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. They put roughly ₹25 lakh of their own savings into research and development. They incorporated Aroleap Fitness Private Limited in 2020.

The founders built nearly 15 physical prototypes and refined their manufacturing setup in Bengaluru. They then launched Aroleap X commercially.

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How Aroleap X works The device uses a motor to generate resistance without a stack of weights. Users can select loads from 2 kg to 75 kg in half-kilo steps. The motor responds in under 10 milliseconds.

The unit stands five feet tall and is two feet wide. It folds to a depth of six inches against a wall. When stored, the machine leaves the floor free for other uses at home. Users need about 24 square feet of clear space while training.

A companion app connects through Bluetooth and runs on Android and iOS. The app uses a phone or tablet as the screen during a workout. Coach Aro tracks repetitions and can automatically select the resistance.

A digital spotter reduces the load if someone struggles to finish a lift. Another mode lets users set a heavier load for the lowering phase of an exercise. Burnout mode can adjust the resistance between repetitions as the user gets tired.

The machine has adjustable arms and cables that extend to 1.5 metres. The arms can lock at four angles to change the direction of pull. It comes with a straight bar, handles, a rope attachment and ankle straps. The unit runs on standard Indian household power.