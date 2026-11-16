Anand Mahindra says ‘bravo’: IIT Delhi graduates develop innovative home gym without weights; here’s how Aroleap X works

Anand Mahindra had one word for a wall-mounted gym built by four IIT Delhi graduates. “Bravo!” the industrialist wrote on social media. He praised how Aroleap X combines mechanics and principles from physical therapy. Mahindra saw potential for the product beyond India. He pointed to small flats and business hotel rooms as places where it could fit.

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“...a clever convergence of mechanics & physical therapy principles to design a product that has global potential. In small apartments & even in Business Hotel rooms!” he wrote.

This is the story of Aroleap X.

The idea started with a problem the founders faced themselves. They wanted to maintain their strength training without long trips to the gym. Bulky racks, dumbbells and iron plates would take up space in a small flat.

Founders Anurag Dani and Rohit Patel shared an interest in fitness and mechanics. They and their co-founders turned to robotics to rethink how gym equipment provides resistance.

The team worked from their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. They put roughly ₹25 lakh of their own savings into research and development. They incorporated Aroleap Fitness Private Limited in 2020.

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The founders built nearly 15 physical prototypes and refined their manufacturing setup in Bengaluru. They then launched Aroleap X commercially.

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How Aroleap X works The device uses a motor to generate resistance without a stack of weights. Users can select loads from 2 kg to 75 kg in half-kilo steps. The motor responds in under 10 milliseconds.

The unit stands five feet tall and is two feet wide. It folds to a depth of six inches against a wall. When stored, the machine leaves the floor free for other uses at home. Users need about 24 square feet of clear space while training.

A companion app connects through Bluetooth and runs on Android and iOS. The app uses a phone or tablet as the screen during a workout. Coach Aro tracks repetitions and can automatically select the resistance.

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A digital spotter reduces the load if someone struggles to finish a lift. Another mode lets users set a heavier load for the lowering phase of an exercise. Burnout mode can adjust the resistance between repetitions as the user gets tired.

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The machine has adjustable arms and cables that extend to 1.5 metres. The arms can lock at four angles to change the direction of pull. It comes with a straight bar, handles, a rope attachment and ankle straps. The unit runs on standard Indian household power.

The startup raised seed funding from angel investors and venture backers. It later secured deals after pitching on Shark Tank India Season 3. Its equipment has reached homes, physiotherapy clinics and corporate spaces. The team also launched Ferra, a programme focused on strength training for older adults.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.