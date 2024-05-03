Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is known for his activeness on social media, as from time to time he shares inspirational videos and images online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This time, Anand Mahindra has shared funny video, taking on the 10-minute delivery ideas. However, it is not related to food or groceries, but furniture.

Taking to X, Mahindra wrote, "So I guess this is what a 10-minute furniture (not food or groceries) service would look like… (Sic)."

Following the shared video, it has garnered almost 279K views and 2.7k likes. Also, 266 people retweeted it and 160 commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, a person can be seen loading the big furniture on his bike and then driving through the tense roads to deliver the big furniture. The most interesting part of the video is how the person keeps his balance while driving his bike, loaded with the big furniture.

A week ago, Mahindra had shared a video of Maharashtra's highest peak Mt. Kalsubai. It is situated in Ahmednagar's Igatpuri and often known as "Everest of Maharashtra." Situated in the Western Ghats range, in the Sahyadri sub-range, it an elevation of about 5,400 feet (1,646 meters) and is part of the Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Netizens reactions: A netizen commented, "I think transporting a large wardrobe on a scooter is dangerous and ill-advised. While it's impressive that it was delivered successfully, such actions risk safety and should not be attempted or encouraged for viral fame."

Another commented, "Exceeding physics'S limitation creates the market. Time,Space and Gravity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone wrote, "will show to my team who want forklifts and trucks to transport these items (sic)." While another wrote, "Unsafe"

