Anand Mahindra shares backflip tutorial video, netizen asks him to ‘give a shot’, business tycoon reacts: ‘I was…’

Users resonated with Anand Mahindra's views on learning skills like backflips. Some shared personal experiences of learning at older ages. Despite interest in learning backflips himself, Mahindra opted against it, and reflected on his childhood regrets about not pursuing such skills.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated28 Jan 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a video for easier learning of backflip
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra often sparks fruitfull discussions on myraid of topics with his social media posts. Recently, the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared his regret of not being able to learn backflips as a kid.

He also shared a video, where kids, were learning backflip summersaults with the use of right techniques. The video, apparently from China, showed step-by-step training of kids with expert instructor.

Watch video

“I gave up trying to learn backflips as a kid presuming I didn’t have the innate skill required. But with the application of method & practice we can achieve what may initially seem impossible for us to do.. [sic],” read a post by Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra on learning backflip at the age of 69

One of the X users, urged the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra to start learning backflip now.

‘Hope you are gonna give it a shot’ commented a user named ‘Filly Bapuna’ on his post.

Reacting to the suggestion, Anand Mahindra said that he initially was tempted to learn backflip using the technique but chose not to go ahead with his idea.

“Frankly, I was tempted to learn, using this method. But better sense prevailed and I decided not to push my luck at my age [sic],” Anand Mahindra reacted to a netizen's comment.

Netizens reaction on Anand Mahindra video

Several users agreed to Anand Mahindra's thoughts on learning acts like backflips with proper technique. Many social media users even shared their experience of learning ‘headstands’ and ‘backflips’ at the age of 50 or 30.

“Absolutely Sir, with the correct technique and right amount of practice, anything is possible [sic],” commented a user on X.

“Nice lesson & technique used is humane for kids. Happy Monday everyone [sic],” commented another user.

“There is always a better way of doing things [sic].”

“You can still do it. I started training for handstands in my 50s and am able to do it now against a wall. It’s amazing what the body can achieve if you put our mind to it [sic].”

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 09:14 AM IST
