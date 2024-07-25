Anand Mahindra shares ‘defining’ moment of Paris Olympics 2024: ’Paraplegic Kevin Piette carrying...’ | Watch

Para-athlete Kevin Piette, who lost his legs eleven years ago, became a testimony of hope and faith when he marched on with the Olympic torch in exoskeleton in the Paris Olympics 2024. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared Kevin Piette's viral video on his social media account and expressed that the moment may become a “defining image of the latest edition of the Olympics”.

“The Games haven’t even begun, but this may well be a defining image of this edition of Olympics. Unyielding hope and courage. Kevin Piette, a paraplegic, is carrying the Olympic Flame with an exoskeleton. Technology at its triumphant best,” wrote Anand Mahindra on X.

French tennis star Kevin Piette lost his ability to walk ten years ago after a road accident. However, he returned to the world of sports with a wheelchair. Nearly a decade after being declared unfit for walking, Kevin Piette walked on his feet with the help of a high-tech exoskeleton.

Piette's video of marching in an exoskeleton with the Olympic torch has been widely shared on social media and has garnered millions of views and likes. The video captures the joyous spirit of the spectators who continued to cheer for exuberant Kevin Piette.

Kevin Peitte, who has returned to tennis as a para-athlete, is also a part of an exoskeleton ‘pilot’ for a company developing a robotic walking device.

As a part of the exoskeleton pilot project, he continuously contributed in the technology's development and degradation. He has also taken part in ‘cybathlons’, competitions in which people with disabilities use assistive technologies to carry out everyday activities.