Anand Mahindra shares ‘defining’ moment of Paris Olympics 2024: ’Paraplegic Kevin Piette carrying...’ | Watch

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of paraplegic Kevin Piette walking in exoskeleton while carrying the Olympic torch in his hand

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Screenshot of the video of a paraplegic tennis player Kevin Piette carrying the Olympic flame.
Screenshot of the video of a paraplegic tennis player Kevin Piette carrying the Olympic flame.(X)

Para-athlete Kevin Piette, who lost his legs eleven years ago, became a testimony of hope and faith when he marched on with the Olympic torch in exoskeleton in the Paris Olympics 2024. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared Kevin Piette's viral video on his social media account and expressed that the moment may become a “defining image of the latest edition of the Olympics”.

“The Games haven’t even begun, but this may well be a defining image of this edition of Olympics. Unyielding hope and courage. Kevin Piette, a paraplegic, is carrying the Olympic Flame with an exoskeleton. Technology at its triumphant best,” wrote Anand Mahindra on X.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra hails BMC for cleaning up Mumbai streets after victory parade

French tennis star Kevin Piette lost his ability to walk ten years ago after a road accident. However, he returned to the world of sports with a wheelchair. Nearly a decade after being declared unfit for walking, Kevin Piette walked on his feet with the help of a high-tech exoskeleton.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Nita Ambani unanimously re-elected as IOC Member

Piette's video of marching in an exoskeleton with the Olympic torch has been widely shared on social media and has garnered millions of views and likes. The video captures the joyous spirit of the spectators who continued to cheer for exuberant Kevin Piette.

Kevin Peitte, who has returned to tennis as a para-athlete, is also a part of an exoskeleton ‘pilot’ for a company developing a robotic walking device.

Also Read | The Paris Olympics could also be the Protest Olympics

As a part of the exoskeleton pilot project, he continuously contributed in the technology's development and degradation. He has also taken part in ‘cybathlons’, competitions in which people with disabilities use assistive technologies to carry out everyday activities.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be held in the capital city of France from July 26 to August 11 this year. A total of 117 athletes from India will take part in multiple competition in the international multi-sport event.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 07:27 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsAnand Mahindra shares ‘defining’ moment of Paris Olympics 2024: ’Paraplegic Kevin Piette carrying...’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.000.00
      Chennai
      70,716.000.00
      Delhi
      70,716.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue