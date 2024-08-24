Anand Mahindra bats for THIS mini cannon to curb rising dengue cases in Mumbai: ‘Iron Dome at…’ | Watch video

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of an machine which he termed as ‘Iron Dome’ to destroy mosquitoes at home

Published24 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a video of iron dome for home to kill mosquitoes.
Anand Mahindra shared a video of iron dome for home to kill mosquitoes.(X)

Amid rising dengue cases in Mumbai during monsoon season, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a machine that can effectively ‘seek out and destroy mosquitoes’ at home. The business tycoon termed the machine, made by a Chinese man, as ‘Iron Dome for Home’

“With dengue on the rise in Mumbai, I’m trying to figure out how to acquire this miniature cannon, invented by a Chinese man, which can seek out & destroy mosquitoes! An Iron Dome for your Home…”

(More to come)

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 10:23 AM IST
