Anand Mahindra shares video of 9-year-old playing electric guitar, says ‘he’s FEELING it’

Anand Mahindra shared a clip of a 9-year-old guitarist, capturing netizens' admiration for the child's emotional connection to music. Users noted the child's talent and passion, making comparisons to their own musical aspirations.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Sep 2024, 09:28 PM IST
9-year-old plays electric guitar, impresses Anand Mahindra
9-year-old plays electric guitar, impresses Anand Mahindra(Instagram)

Another Sunday brings in another music clip from Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group. This time, the business tycoon has shared a 30-second clip showing a 9-year-old play an electric guitar almost with perfection.

However, what interested Mahindra is not the skill of the young guitarist, but the feel with which the child is playing the music and the emotions he is pouring into it.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reveals the charming origin of Jawa Motorcycles’ name: Details

Sharing the viral clip in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra said, “A 9 year old guitarist. It’s not about his skill. It’s about his emotion. He’s FEELING it.” He also used Sunday Blues as hashtag this time.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Does Anand Mahindra drive BMW, Mercedes instead of Mahindra cars?

Praises showered for the 9-year-old's talent as the netizens took to Mahindra's comment section.

“Every chord from the strings of his heart and visible in the beautiful facial expression. Happiness always sir,” a user commented.

“Wow, he’s really living the music. Talent beyond his years!” said another.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reminds para-archer Sheetal Devi of his promise, ‘I look forward’

A user commended the passion of the child and said, “That’s why, wise people say, ‘Do what your heart wants, and it will feel like fun.’ Loved the passion of this young chap!”

“It’s his intensity along with the grit confidence and emotional feelings!!” said a user.

While another compared himself to the child and said, “And here I am at 34, still keeping it on my to-do list for so many years.”

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reacts as Raghav Sachar plays 11 instruments in 1 minute

Notably, last Sunday Mahindra shared musician Raghav Sachar's clip where he played 11 different instruments in a minute. In the video, Sachar was playing a musical rendition of the popular song from Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai.

Amazed by Raghav Sachar's talent, Anand Mahindra had said, “Now THAT is some serious talent. 11 instruments in a minute. And it’s not just the novelty of the exercise. The song—a timeless favourite—has been soulfully rendered. Bravo, @raghavsachar. You make our Sundays Smoother,” Mahindra added.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAnand Mahindra shares video of 9-year-old playing electric guitar, says ‘he’s FEELING it’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue